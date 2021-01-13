Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the December 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 63.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. 45,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,905. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

