Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $77.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.
NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $82.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $84.55.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
