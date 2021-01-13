Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $77.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $82.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $84.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

