Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares Up 5.6%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. 1,334,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 801,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

