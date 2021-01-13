Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AnaptysBio (ANAB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) recently:

1/7/2021 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/5/2021 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

12/29/2020 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

12/25/2020 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

Get AnaptysBio Inc alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 46.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 237,809 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.