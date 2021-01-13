Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AnaptysBio (ANAB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) recently:
- 1/7/2021 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/5/2021 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
- 12/29/2020 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
- 12/25/2020 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
Shares of ANAB stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $31.28.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.
