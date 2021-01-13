Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,367 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISBC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

