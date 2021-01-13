Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 11,714 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,465 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 735,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

NYSE ATI opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

