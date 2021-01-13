Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 788,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 132,740 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 130,009 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.