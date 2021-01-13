Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZ stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

