Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $149,000 in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNR opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.