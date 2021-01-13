Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $283,000 Holdings in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

