Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar during the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 34.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 201.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Domtar’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

