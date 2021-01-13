Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 36.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 8.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 58.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 208.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 389,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,041 shares of company stock worth $2,903,348. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $31.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

