Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Popular were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Popular’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.