Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 154,272 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 471,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

