Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ObsEva from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.21.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $401,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ObsEva by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.