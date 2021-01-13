Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ObsEva from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.21.
Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.30.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $401,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ObsEva by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
