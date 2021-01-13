Webster Financial Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

NYSE:WBS opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $53.52.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Webster Financial by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

