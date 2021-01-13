Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Shares Up 30.5%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)’s stock price rose 30.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 343,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 154,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

