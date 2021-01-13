WD-40 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $284.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.21. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

