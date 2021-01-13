Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.84 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $241,968.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00112374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00266013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00065000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062349 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

