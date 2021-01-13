Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Trimmed by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $264.80. 317,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,770. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $269.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.54.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

