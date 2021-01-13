Wallington Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.43. 5,141,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average is $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

