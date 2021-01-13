Wallington Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,020. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

