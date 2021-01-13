Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,379 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,482,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 391,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,667,000 after buying an additional 1,660,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after purchasing an additional 704,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,250,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,089,791. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.