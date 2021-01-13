Wallington Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Roche in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter worth $7,158,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Roche by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 33.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 2.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 675,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Roche has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

RHHBY traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $302.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

