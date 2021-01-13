Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 406 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

