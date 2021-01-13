Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €17.88 ($21.04) and last traded at €17.93 ($21.09). 56,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.18 ($21.39).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

Get Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.