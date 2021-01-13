Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.02.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 398,450 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

