Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

VYGR opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $325.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

