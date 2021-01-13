Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Short Interest Update

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE IID traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. 40,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Get Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IID. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 304,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 156,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the period.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.