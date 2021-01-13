Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Short Interest Update

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE IID traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. 40,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.
About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.
Featured Article: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.