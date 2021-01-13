VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.78

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 5021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.63.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

In other VOXX International news, Director Peter A. Lesser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VOXX International by 473.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the third quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

