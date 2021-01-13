Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia SE (VNA.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.16 ($74.31).

ETR:VNA opened at €56.20 ($66.12) on Wednesday. Vonovia SE has a 12-month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.40.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

