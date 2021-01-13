VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

VMW stock traded down $9.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.86. 114,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,867. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $163.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

