VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stake Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,702 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in VMware were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in VMware by 107.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $142.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.