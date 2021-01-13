Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Trading Up 16.4%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares were up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 506,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 227,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVOS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

There is no company description available for Vivos Therapeutics Inc

