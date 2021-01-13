VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Trading Up 9.2%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 1,470,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,833,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.45% of VivoPower International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.