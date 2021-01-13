Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $145.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -128.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $596,535. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 26.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 16.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

