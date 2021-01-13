Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VSTO. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised Vista Outdoor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE VSTO opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.