Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Now Covered by ThinkEquity

Analysts at ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
VMAR opened at $13.73 on Monday. Vision Marine Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile
