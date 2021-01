Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Now Covered by ThinkEquity

Analysts at ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VMAR opened at $13.73 on Monday. Vision Marine Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

