Visa (NYSE:V) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.41.
NYSE:V opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.64. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in Visa by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 22,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
