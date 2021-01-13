Visa (NYSE:V) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.41.

NYSE:V opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.64. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in Visa by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 22,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

