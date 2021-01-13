Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of VABK opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $37.64.
Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile
