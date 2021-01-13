Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of VABK opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $37.64.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

