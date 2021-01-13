VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $450.00

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88), with a volume of 31930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.50 ($5.82).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 406.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 348.82. The stock has a market cap of £776.96 million and a P/E ratio of 302.33.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

