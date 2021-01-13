VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.04 million and $1.47 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00043112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00402332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.48 or 0.04276608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

