VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CSA opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

