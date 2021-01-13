VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 14th

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

CSB traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 72,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,187. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.