VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CSF)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

CSF opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

