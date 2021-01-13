VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of CFA stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $64.28.

