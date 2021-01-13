VIBE (VIBE) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $81,733.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00388544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.20 or 0.04235844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

