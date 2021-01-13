Viacoin (VIA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $126,261.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and $126,261.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00395170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,973 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

