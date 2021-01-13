Vexanium Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (VEX)

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Vexanium has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vexanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vexanium has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $178,322.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00029393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00107764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00240765 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,072.28 or 0.88814010 BTC.

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vexanium is blog.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official website is www.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

