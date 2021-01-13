Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12 month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.